Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 4,060,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,846,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

