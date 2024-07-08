Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.68

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 2846647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
