Graypoint LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,537,000 after acquiring an additional 310,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $247.96. 1,184,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

