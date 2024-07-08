Graypoint LLC Buys 1,680 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $166.52. 3,164,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

