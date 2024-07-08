Graypoint LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.78. The company had a trading volume of 335,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,674. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average is $182.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.