Graypoint LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.78. The company had a trading volume of 335,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,674. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average is $182.49.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
