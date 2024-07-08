Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.84. 9,831,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,487. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

