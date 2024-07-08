Graypoint LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 1,788,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,151. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

