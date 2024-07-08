Graypoint LLC Has $725,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.18. 370,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.54. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

