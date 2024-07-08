Graypoint LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.57. 8,838,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,345,931. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

