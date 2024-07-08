Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,155,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 975,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,437. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $794.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. Research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

