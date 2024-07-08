Graypoint LLC Invests $142,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. 2,870,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,051. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

