Graypoint LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,004,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,721. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

