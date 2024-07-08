Graypoint LLC Purchases 6,806 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 1.11% of OFS Credit worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCCI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 596.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OFS Credit

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $30,328.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $213,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 105,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,606. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $116.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.49%.

About OFS Credit

(Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.