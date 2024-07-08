Graypoint LLC Purchases New Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRH by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $4,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

