Graypoint LLC Trims Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,437,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,224,000 after buying an additional 131,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,064,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,416,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. 1,163,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,089. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

