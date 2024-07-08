Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 20,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 80,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

