Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 20,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 80,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.