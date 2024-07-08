Haverford Trust Co Buys 3,503 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 116,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.45. 1,754,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

