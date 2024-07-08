Head-To-Head Comparison: LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) vs. Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) and Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and Lobo EV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -317.96% -49.54% -39.17% Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $35.24 million 41.63 -$109.55 million ($0.55) -13.13 Lobo EV Technologies $15.48 million 1.43 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares LiveWire Group and Lobo EV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lobo EV Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveWire Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LiveWire Group and Lobo EV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lobo EV Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Lobo EV Technologies.

Summary

LiveWire Group beats Lobo EV Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers electric vehicles and accessories, such as two-wheeled e-bicycles and e-mopeds, three-wheeled electric vehicles, four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles, batteries, and parts and accessories, as well as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

