Head to Head Survey: Sow Good (SOWG) vs. Its Peers

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -63.63 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $662.56 million 1.62

This table compares Sow Good and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

