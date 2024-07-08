Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.75

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.75 and last traded at C$25.75, with a volume of 10775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRX. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The stock has a market cap of C$865.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$184.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.1295045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Featured Articles

