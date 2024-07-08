HEX (HEX) Trading Down 25% This Week

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded 25% lower against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $713.07 million and $141,764.68 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is HEX?

HEX is a cryptocurrency that was launched in December 2019. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. HEX is designed to be a high-interest blockchain-based savings account, where users can earn interest by staking their HEX tokens for a set period of time. It has a fixed supply of 687,540,000 HEX tokens, which were distributed through a “free claim” process for Bitcoin holders and through direct purchase on cryptocurrency exchanges.

## Who created HEX?

HEX was created by Richard Heart, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency community. Heart is a serial entrepreneur, author, and self-proclaimed “Bitcoin maximalist” who has been involved in the cryptocurrency industry since its early days.

## What is it used for?

HEX is primarily used as a high-yield savings account where users can earn interest on their holdings by staking their tokens for a set period of time. The longer a user stakes their tokens, the higher the interest rate they can earn. HEX is also traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges, where users can buy and sell the token for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. However, it’s important to note that investing in HEX or any other cryptocurrency carries significant risks, and users should always conduct their own research and due diligence before investing.”

Buying and Selling HEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

