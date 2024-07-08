HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Trading 2.1% Higher

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. 53,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
HomeFed Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
HomeFed Company Profile
HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.
