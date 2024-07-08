HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 144,997 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1,581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,080,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 618,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.