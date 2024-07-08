Hudock Inc. Buys Shares of 15,209 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,470. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
