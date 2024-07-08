Hudock Inc. Buys Shares of 15,209 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,470. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.