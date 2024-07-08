Hudock Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

