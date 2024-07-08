Hudock Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.93. 25,683,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,147,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of -465.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

