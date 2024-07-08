Hudock Inc. Has $23.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 8,686,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.