Hudock Inc. Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VXUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,483. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
