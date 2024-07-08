Hudock Inc. Purchases 33,439 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,628. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

