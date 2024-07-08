Hudock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 81,807,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,715,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

