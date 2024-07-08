Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells 253 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $13,816.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,516 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Arthur Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,394. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 472,595 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,174,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

