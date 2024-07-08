Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $1,061,160.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $1,061,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,006 shares in the company, valued at $302,962,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $266.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
