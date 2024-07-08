Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $1,061,160.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $1,061,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,006 shares in the company, valued at $302,962,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB stock opened at $266.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

