Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $14,913,600.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,734,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,465,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

