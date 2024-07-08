Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells 3,472 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at $612,198.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $116.75.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OCCI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.49%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.