Insider Selling: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Sells 1,577 Shares of Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $20,264.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paycor HCM Stock Up 1.2 %
PYCR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after acquiring an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
