Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,911,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

