Insider Selling: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CEO Sells 23,148 Shares of Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.24. 777,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 246,217 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

