Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NSIT opened at $196.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.54 and a 200 day moving average of $189.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $212.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

