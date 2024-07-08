InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

