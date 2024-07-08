International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.53.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $176.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.07. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $801,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

