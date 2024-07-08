Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $497.34. 21,928,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,404,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.35. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $497.89.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.