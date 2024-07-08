IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

IQV stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.94. 1,239,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

