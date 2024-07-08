Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $22,903,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,154,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,521,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.