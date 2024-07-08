iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AGG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.60. 4,602,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

