iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.80

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 24593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.