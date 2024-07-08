iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $114.24.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

