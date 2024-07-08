iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.12

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.12 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 933328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

