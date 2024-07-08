iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.09

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $200.09 and last traded at $199.47, with a volume of 476159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.59.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

