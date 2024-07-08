iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,684 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

