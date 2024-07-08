iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 7.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,394. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $303.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

